WATCH NIGHTBEAT.tv: Weeknights at 10:00pm on KBCWtv 44 Cable 12

Beyoncé Pregnant With Twins

February 1, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, Daughter, Jay-Z, Pregnant, Twins

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Beyoncé and Jay Z shared that they are expecting twins in a new photo posted to Instagram Wednesday.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” they wrote. In the photo, Beyoncé poses in front of a floral wreath while wearing a sheer green veil.

The couple already have one daughter, Blue Ivy.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From KBCW

Watch Full Episodes Online at CWTV.com!
2 Broke Girls
Watch Veronica 10pm Weeknights On KBCW
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live