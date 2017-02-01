Beyoncé Pregnant With Twins

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Beyoncé and Jay Z shared that they are expecting twins in a new photo posted to Instagram Wednesday.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” they wrote. In the photo, Beyoncé poses in front of a floral wreath while wearing a sheer green veil.

The couple already have one daughter, Blue Ivy.



