“Super” DC Alumni Teri Hatcher To Appear On ‘Supergirl’

January 31, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: Brenda Strong, Dean Cain, Desperate Housewives, Lois & Clark, Melissa Benoist, Supergirl, Teri Hatcher

(KBCWtv) – Former ‘Superman’, Dean Cain has a recurring role on ‘Supergirl’, as Kara Danvers’ adoptive father Jeremiah Danvers. So its makes perfect sense to bring in his ‘Lois & Clark’ co-star Teri Hatcher to the show. In a future episode, Hatcher is reported to a play a villain to Melissa Benoist’s ‘Supergirl’.

Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg commented about Hatcher’s casting “No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part,” he said. “but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane. To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, Greg [Berlanti], and the fans.” according to Comingsoon.net.

Together with Hatcher, Brenda Strong played Mary Alice Young on the series Desperate Housewives. Strong now appears on ‘Supergirl’ as Lillian Luthor.

Fun fact: Hatcher was once a San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush Cheerleader.

