Nina Dobrev Makes Her Long-Awaited Return To ‘The Vampire Diaries’

January 26, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Instagram, Nina Dobrev, Series Finale, The Vampire Diaries

(KBCW) – It’s been a long two years for many fans, when Nina Dobrev said goodbye to The Vampire Diaries after the the season six finale. Dobrev’s fans can now take a sigh of relief as she confirms her inclsuin back to the TVD set.

Dobrev posted an Instagram photo of her TVD script, captioned “I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT #BackOnSet #TVDForever.”

I know it's Thursday, but this is not a TBT. #BackOnSet #TVDForever

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on

Back in August 2016, CW President Mark Pedowitz said at an annual summer event for television journalists, the network was negotiating Dobrev’s return for the series finale.

“There are discussions going on with Nina, we’d love to have her back,” Pedowitz said. “She was great for The CW. She was integral to ‘The Vampire Diaries.’ These are discussions that go on. Hopefully she’ll be back,” and sure enough we have the return of Elena Gilbert.

Dobrev can be seen on the big screen alongside Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The Vampire Diaries series finale featuring Nina Dorev is set to air locally on KBCW 44 Cable 12 on Friday, March 10th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

