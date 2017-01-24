WATCH NIGHTBEAT.tv: Weeknights at 10:00pm on KBCWtv 44 Cable 12

And The Nominations For 89th Academy Awards Are…

Oscars Nominations Announced for Best Achievements in Film in 2016... January 24, 2017 5:15 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS SF) – Nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles. Winners of the 2016 Oscars will be revealed on Sunday, February 26th and will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

List of Oscar Nominations:

Best Supporting Actor

  • Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
  • Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
  • Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
  • Dev Patel – Lion
  • Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

  • Viola Davis – Fences
  • Naomie Harris – Moonlight
  • Nicole Kidman – Lion
  • Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
  • Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Best Animated Feature Film

  • Kubo and the Two Strings
  • Moana
  • My Life as a Zucchini
  • The Red Turtle
  • Zootopia

Best Original Song

  • Audition (The Fools Who Dream) – La La Land
  • Can’t Stop The Feeling – Trolls
  • City Of Stars – La La Land
  • The Empty Chair – Jim: The James Foley Story
  • How Far I’ll Go – Moana

Best Original Score

  • Jackie
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Moonlight
  • Passengers

Best Documentary Feature

  • Fire at Sea
  • I Am Not Your Negro
  • Life, Animated
  • O.J.: Made in America
  • 13th

Best Actress

  • Isabelle Huppert – Elle
  • Ruth Negga – Loving
  • Natalie Portman – Jackie
  • Emma Stone – La La Land
  • Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Actor

  • Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
  • Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
  • Ryan Gosling – La La Land
  • Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
  • Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Director

  • Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
  • Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
  • Damien Chazelle – La La Land
  • Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
  • Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Best Picture

  • Arrival
  • Fences
  • Hacksaw Ridge
  • Hell or High Water
  • Hidden Figures
  • La La Land
  • Lion
  • Manchester by the Sea
  • Moonlight

See The Full List Of Nominees Here!
 

