Best Restaurants In San Francisco For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Melanie Graysmith

The most romantic day of the year is almost here and now is the time to plan for a Valentine’s Day celebration to show your honey how much you care. The City is definitely not short on spots to celebrate romance with the one you love. Read on for the most idyllic San Francisco restaurants with romantic ambiance in the air along with top dining.



Acquerello

1722 Sacramento St.

San Francisco, CA 94109

(415) 587-5432

www.acquerello.com 1722 Sacramento St.San Francisco, CA 94109(415) 587-5432 A Michelin 2-star restaurant, Acquerello is an exquisite Italian fine-dining spot in the City’s Nob Hill neighborhood and known as one of the top dining spots in San Francisco, and a natural for an unforgettable evening. The Acquerello dining room is considered one of the most quiet and romantic in the City and on Valentine’s Day is decorated a bit for the occasion as well, making it an excellent choice for a special Valentine’s Day dinner, The restaurant creates a special menu just for the occasion each Valentine’s Day. It is a tasting menu only option and the restaurant is happy to accommodate most dietary restrictions and allergies if it knows of them in advance, so please call to let Acquerello know before you arrive. Acquerello is planning a 5-Course Valentine’s Evening Tasting Menu at $250 per guest, with optional wine pairings offered at $145 per person plus tax and 20% gratuity; the regular wine list will also be available. Acqerello will begin accepting reservation after New Years Eve.

Seven Hills

1550 Hyde St.

San Francisco, CA 94109

(415) 775-1550

www.sevenhillssf.com 1550 Hyde St.San Francisco, CA 94109(415) 775-1550 Cozy Seven Hills is a home style Italian restaurant with a top chef, awesome staff, and devoted customers. Seven Hills Chef Anthony Florian, a California Culinary Academy graduate, aims to make his special menus unique, and gets all his influence from what is most freshest at the markets. This year’s Valentine’s Day menu will follow a similar format to the 2016 menu (view attached sample) and will be priced at approximately $125 per person, excluding drinks, tax or gratuity. Service will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and reservations can be made a month in advance and require a credit card to secure the slot. Note: the special menu will be the only one available for the day and Seven Hills will be able to accommodate vegetarians as well.



La Folie

2316 Polk St.

San Francisco, CA 94109

(415) 776-5577

www.lafolie.com 2316 Polk St.San Francisco, CA 94109(415) 776-5577 San Francisco’s exquisite La Folie has enjoyed a well-deserved reputation as one of the City’s finest restaurants, virtually since it opened in 1988. Consistently rated among the nation’s top restaurants, la Folie remains a family-run spot situated in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood. Chef Propriétaire Roland Passot remains at the helm, blending French traditions with the contemporary ingredients and creativity that highlight the freshest seasonal, organic and locally sourced ingredients as much as possible, along with the best of Northern and Central California and Pacific Coastal regions. An incredibly romantic dining spot, Valentine’s Day at La Folie makes for a truly splendid evening.



San Francisco Valentine’s Cruises

Hornblower Cruises & Events

Pier 3 – Hornblower Landing

The Embarcadero

San Francisco, CA 94105

(415) 438-8300

www.hornblower.com Hornblower Cruises & EventsPier 3 – Hornblower LandingThe EmbarcaderoSan Francisco, CA 94105(415) 438-8300 The ideal romantic weekend with your honey hits its peak on a dinner cruise around legendary San Francisco Bay. The Valentine’s Weekend Evening Dinner Cruise begin Friday evening with the Valentine’s Weekend Evening Dinner Cruise that offers an idyllic cruise around the Bay. Savor a delicious four-course dinner as San Francisco’s famed city scape and night-lights drift by. Cozy up with your sweetheart between courses as you take to the dance floor and enjoy live entertainment, or move outside to romance in the evening air. Hornblower also offers a Cupid’s Champagne Brunch Cruise that boasts free flowing champagne and bottomless mimosas, as well as the Aphrodite’s Premier Valentine’s Day Cruise which will ensure that your Valentine’s Day is one to remember. Check the website for times and cost.