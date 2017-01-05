Kylie Jenner’s 2017 Calendar Prints Her Birthdate Wrong

Seems like Mariah’s not the only one having a not-so-great first week of 2017. The second highest earning Kardashian/Jenner, next to sister Kim, Kylie Jenner, is having some issues with her newly released 2017 Calendar. In particular, the day of her birth.
It looks like the 19 year-old reality star’s birthday is listed as August 20th when her actual birthday lands on August 10th. Oops! Fans quickly jumped to social media to address the boo boo.
Earlier in the week, Jenner’s App team retracted a “very personal” post that spoke of Kylie and Tyga’s steamy love life. The team apologized for the mishap and said it was “not in Kylie’s words.” Jenner tweeted:
©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.