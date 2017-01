By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Lea Michele will release her sophomore album in 2017. The Glee singer took to Twitter to make the announcement earlier this afternoon.

“2017 is off to an amazing start!” she wrote. “Excited to announce that my new album will be released soon!” Michele also promised a limited run of live shows in the near future.

The album will be her first since 2014’s Louder.



Check out Lea’s tweet below:

