Can California Porn Stars Make Goggles Look Sexy? They Might Have To Under New OSHA Rules

(CBS SF) — Safety in the workplace has now entered the bedroom.

Just as construction workers must wear hard hats and truck drivers seat belts, workers in the adult film industry may soon be required to wear protective gear. And not the kind you think.

Under new rules proposed last month by California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health Standards (OSHA), porn actors would be forced wear eye gear to prevent to spread of STDs through mucus membranes.

You can imagine it as the Washington Post put it, “A handsome delivery man arrives offering more than just a pizza. A pretty young woman opens the door. Flirtation ensues. Clothes are cast off. Then out come the goggles.”

Porn companies are hardly thrilled about what they’re calling unnecessary rules designed for medical settings — not an adult film set.

Diane Duke, CEO of the Free Speech Coalition, a trade association for the adult entertainment industry, told the Washington Post the rules risk “shutting down an entire industry.”

Michael Stabile, a spokesperson for San Francisco porn company Kink, told SF Weekly the proposed rules would actually make working conditions less safe for adult performers.

“Because everything we do at Kink is based in consent, we can’t support regulations that remove performers’ control over their bodies or forces performers to disclose medical information, for instance,” he said. “It’s important to note that these are regulations to which performers have been vocal in their opposition.”

At a public hearing last month, executive director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation Michael Weinstein said he was pleased to see progress on the new proposed rules. He claims four performers have contracted HIV on California sets in the last five years, but the Free Speech Coalition says that’s not true.

This is certainly not the first time OSHA has slipped in between the sheets.

Since 2004, the adult film industry has been required to do frequent STD testing. Current health regulations also require porn actors across the state to use condoms, although many say the rule is barely enforced.

The Standard Boards will make a decision on the proposal by next spring.